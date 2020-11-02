

By Ritah Kemigisa & Arthur Wadero

The Electoral Commission has delayed the nomination of independent presidential aspirant Rtd Lt. Gen (retired) Henry Tumukunde which was scheduled for 1pm.

According to the commission chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama, the supporting documents submitted by Tumukunde have an anomaly which he has been asked to correct.

Byabakama has now sent Tumukunde who appeared on time for his nomination to the commissioner of oaths.

Earlier, while addressing journalists at his office in Kololo, Tumukunde revealed that he may pull out of the presidential race if the ground continues to stay ‘unleveled’ and denies him a chance to ably pass on his message to his supporters to vote him into power.

He was speaking at his Kololo-based office in Kampala ahead of his nomination slated for 1pm shortly after his former boss, Yoweri Museveni.

“We shall continue struggling but should we in the process of this exercise find that we are not doing anything like an election, some of us may have to choose to leave and not participate in what otherwise is not an election,” Gen Tumukunde said.

Gen Tumukunde was cleared for nomination and hopes to unseat his former boss and bush war comrade in the 2021 presidential election.

He will be contesting an independent candidate under his ‘Renewed Uganda’ Platform that he unveiled in August this year.

Tumukunde also expressed dismay at some of the guidelines set by the Electoral Commission which he said are aimed at denying them access to the public.

According to Tumukunde, he does not feel they are headed for a good election since they are not campaigning in a proper and adequate way.

He however calls upon Ugandans not to lose hope saying he is sure Ugandans will choose the best candidate out of all candidates.

The NRM candidate (incumbent) Yoweri Museveni was the first to be nominated this morning on the first day of the 2-day exercise.

Also expected is John Katumba (independent) at 2pm, Maj Gen Mugisha (retired) Muntu at 3pm and Nancy Kalembe (Independent) at 4pm.

The National Unity Platform’s Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentaamu, Forum for Democratic Change’s Patrick Amuriat and Joseph Kabuleta (independent) are some of the presidential aspirants booked for nomination tomorrow.