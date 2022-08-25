By Ritah Kemigisa

President Museveni has revealed that his bush war comrade Gen Elly Tumwine has succumbed to lung cancer this morning at 5:46 am in Nairobi.

In a statement released this morning, Museveni says that he taught Gen Tumwine at Burunga Primary School in 1967 while he was a student teacher before joining University later that year.

Museveni has eulogized the deceased general as a dedicated and hardworking cadre.

Museveni meanwhile adds that Gen Tumwine joined FRONASA with 9000 others in 1979, went to Monduli Military School in Tanzania and was the one who fired the first shot on the 6th February, 1981, at Kabamba, at the beginning of the 1981-1986 war of Resistance.

Since that time, Gen. Tumwiine has been part of the leadership of the NRA- UPDF as well as serving the government in various capacities.

Those capacities included being Army- Commander, member of the High Command, Director-General Intelligence, Minister of Security among others.