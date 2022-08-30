The late Gen. Elly Tumwine will be laid to rest today at his ancestral home in Mukuru village, Rwebikoma Kazo district.

Tumwine died on Thursday last week in Nairobi.

On Monday his body was taken to Kololo independence grounds where a requiem service was held in honor.

The service was officiated by president Museveni who eulogized Gen Tumwine as God-given in advancing the liberation war including the war’s first bullet which he says was released out of fear in a less than successful February 16th, 1981 attack on Kabamba barracks to get guns from the government armory.

After mass Gen Tumwine’s body was airlifted to his home in Kazo in an army chopper.

He will be buried this afternoon with a funeral service expected to start at 10 am.

At his home in Mukuru, security has been tightened.

Mourners are subjected to four checkpoints manned by the UPDF and police upon arrival.

They are also asked to follow standard operating procedures, especially wearing a mask as a precautionary measure against covid-19.