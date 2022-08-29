A close friend of Gen Elly Tumwine has told mourners at the ongoing requiem service at Kololo independence grounds that the late four-star general wanted to die in Uganda.

Tumwine passed on last week at Nairobi Hospital where he had been hospitalized.

Enos Tumusiime, who has given a speech on behalf of all friends of the deceased says Gen Tumwine had declined to be airlifted to Nairobi for better treatment when his health deteriorated while admitted at Mulago.

“Three weeks ago, when we were trying to convince to move from Mulago hospital to Nairobi hospital. He told me I want to die here. I called a number of people to try and convince him and finally when pain got the worst of him, he agreed and we moved to Nairobi hospital, “said Tumusiime.

Tumusiime says while in Nairobi a few hours before he passed on, Gen Tumwine revealed that he had fulfilled his mission on earth and will die as a satisfied man.

“I was fortunate that in the last hour when he was able to talk, we spent 30 minutes together, I want to say that he believed that he had fulfilled his mission on earth, “added Tumusiime.

According to his friend, Gen Tumwine will be remembered for his great love for his family and children as evidenced in the number of children he has educated.

Tumusiime adds that Gen Tumwine did not believe in materialistic things and had great love for art and the Ankole long horned cattle.