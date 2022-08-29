Retired Col Dr Kizza Besigye, has eulogized the late Gen Elly Tumwine as a courageous man who made a legitimate stand to sacrifice his life and fight for change that ushered in the NRA/NRM government.

Speaking to Morning at NTV, Besigye says he worked closely with late Gen Tumwine as a deputy commander and commander while in the bush.

He however says the deceased was not a popular commander because he had no close relationship with the fighters adding that he was too rigid and not flexible enough.

Besigye who now leads the People’s Front for Transition says the only shortcoming made by Gen Tumwine was to be partisan despite being a serving official who ought to have acted professionally.

“Tumwine became partisan and fortunately his partisanship is acknowledged by the NRM, now that is very wrong. If you want to become a partisan, you take off the uniform. That’s why it’s even wrong for Museveni to appear in our uniform, he commits an offense to come in the uniform of the country as NRM chairman.”

According to Dr. Besigye, Tumwine went beyond supporting p over being partisan to serving the personal interests of president Museveni.

“You could reason with Gen Elly Tumwine, he was a reasonable person all the way not until you reach what affects Museveni, then he will not be willing to reason at that stage, he was a bit like Gen Kale Kayihura.”