By Benjamin Jumbe

The minister of state for gender Peace Mutuuzo has challenged all Ugandans to break the silence against sexual and gender-based violence.

The minister who was opening a Great Lakes member states regional round table meeting of prevention of sexual and gender-based violence in Kampala said silence has exacerbated the problem, leaving many girls and women affected.

She also cites negative social norms and lack of sustainable funding for the GBV shelters as other challenges undermining efforts to address this problem.

The meeting that has brought together delegates from the 12 Great lakes Region member states is among other things; discussing progress on implementation of Article 11 of the Kampala Declaration related to holistic services for victims and survivors of SGBV in the region.