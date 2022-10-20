The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development has embarked on a mediation process between two warring factions of the Iteso Cultural Union (ICU).

The minister’s intervention comes after the two factions presented themselves for guidance on how the matter of the succession to Teso Kingship should be handled.

In her October 17 letter, Minister Betty Amongi summoned the two factions for mediation and said the outcome of the mediation would be communicated to Soroti High Court.

The two factions have been at loggerheads over who will become the next Emorimor (cultural leader). The position of Emorimor fell vacant upon the demise of Augustine Osuban Lemukol on February 5, 2022. Subsequently, two factions emerged to choose the interim Emorimor.

The house of elders led by one of the founder ICU members, William Alloch, fronted Prime Minister Augustine Omare Okurut to spearhead the transition as interim Emorimor but met stiff resistance from the Paul Sande Emolot faction.

Emolot was later appointed and installed as Emorimor, which has since been challenged in the courts of law.

Paul Sande Emolot’s coronation had been planned for October 22, 2022, at Soroti sports ground.