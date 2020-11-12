

By Ephraim Kasozi

The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development has asked the Solicitor General for legal advice on whether or not to interdict the chairperson of the Equal Opportunities Commission, Sylvia Muwebwa Ntambi pending determination of criminal charges against her.

In a 9th November letter to the government Chief legal advisor, the ministry’s permanent secretary, Aggrey David Kibenge is seeking advice on how to proceed and interdict Ntambi based on the advice offered by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

According to Kibenge’s letter, Ntambi and the members of EOC were appointed by the President with approval of Parliament.

The ministry’s letter comes hardly a fortnight after the Anticorruption Court released Ntambi on bail pending trial.

She faces corruption-related charges regarding mismanagement of millions of taxpayers’ money.