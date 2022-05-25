By Prossy Kisakye

The ministry of gender, labor and social development has asked the judiciary to speed up the process of providing justice to defilement and rape girl child victims.

This was made by the Commissioner of gender, Angela Nakafeero while presenting at the two-day National Dialogue and Response to Teenage Pregnancy among young mothers and retention of vulnerable girls in Ugandan education institutions organized by Education Advocacy Network in Kampala.

She said there are a few victims who have received justice in such cases due to the slow pace of people responsible to push the cases.

Nakafeero noted that in such circumstances, the perpetrators have been left to live freely which gives them more liberty to practice acts of sexual violence on the young people.

Meanwhile, she noted that sexual violence cases have continued to rise in the country from 21% in 2016-to 36% in 2021 and specifically 59% of Ugandan girls are victims.