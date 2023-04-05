The Ministry of Gender, Labor and Social Development has today handed back Shs3.97 billion to the Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Programme (UWEP) revolving fund.

Handing over dummy cheques to beneficiaries at a meeting held in Kampala, gender minister, Betty Amongi said this is in line with a March 28th Cabinet resolution for the recovered money to be injected back into the UWEP programme.

In October 2022, government through the gender ministry recovered Shs34 billion from the beneficiaries of both the Youth Livelihood Programme (YLP) and UWEP.

Today Amongi has reiterated government’s commitment to empowering more youth and women through the programmes as one does not require collateral to access the funds.

Under the UWEP, up to Shs25 million can be handed out to any women business group anywhere in the country after analysis by local government officials at district level.