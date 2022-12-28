By Mike Sebalu

The Minister of state for gender and culture, Peace Mutuuzo has disclosed that her ministry has started off a process of amending and reviewing three laws that are infringing on the rights of people.

These include the externalization of the labour law and copyright law.

In an interview with KFM, Mutuuzo said the ministry is at the consultation stage and working with different players and partners, expressing confidence that by the end of June-July next year, the ministry will be able to table them before parliament.

On the externalisation of the labour law, Mutuuzo said some labour contracts are not honoured and yet Uganda has two laws that contravene each other that need to be merged.