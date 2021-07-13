By Prossy Kisakye

The Ministry of Gender, Labor and Social Development has written to cabinet seeking an extra shs 12billion as covid19 relief for more vulnerable people who have missed out in the first lot.

Government using its budgeted shs 54 billion on Thursday last week started disbursing relief to over shs 500,000 vulnerable Ugandans with each receiving shs 100,000

As of today, only 65,519 have received the cash.

The Gender ministry however says they want shs 12 billion to cater for an additional 300,000 from Kampala and Wakiso who qualify as vulnerable but have missed out.