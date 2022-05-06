By Prossy Kisakye

The Ministry of Gender Labour and Social Development is expected to invest Shs 120b in the next financial year 2022/2023 to cater for 358420 older persons in the country under Social Assistance Grants for Empowerment (SAGE) program.

Government with support from development partners implemented the SAGE scheme in all the districts of Uganda with the aim of supporting older persons with 80 years above with Shs 25000 monthly payment.

Speaking to the media during the engagement meeting with Equal Opportunity Commission at their offices in Kampala yesterday, the Head of the program, Stephen Kasaija said that the ministry had budgeted for Shs 120b to cater for 358420 older persons and arrears.

He added that in the next financial year they need more resources because if they do not have enough money it means some older person will remain unpaid and carry on more arrears.

Meanwhile Kasaija noted that development partners under this program are leaving in June this year which means that it will now require purely domestic funding to maintain the program.