Officials from the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development are today expected to meet with top leaders of the National Organisation of Trade Unions (NOTU) to discuss issues affecting their operations.

This comes days after 24 out of the 34 members of the workers’ unions passed a vote of no confidence on their chairman general Usher Wilson Owere whom they accuse of incompetence, dictatorship and intrigue as well as imposing policies on members.

Addressing journalists last week, Owere said he is still in charge and condemned those who voted to impeach him saying their acts are illegal.

He further warned that some individuals want to take over leadership of the association for their own selfish benefits.

The Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Betty Amongi in a recent interview with KFM said she had directed the government registrar of trade unions to convene a meeting today, Tuesday, November 22.

She said the outcome of this meeting will guide the way forward.