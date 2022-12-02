Ministry of Gender Labor and Social Development has challenged cultural institutions across the country to revive the Ekyooto (bonfires) to pass on culture.

This was revealed by the commissioner for youth and children affairs in the ministry of gender, labor and social development, Mondo Kyateeka at the 11th annual Youth Heritage Awarding Ceremony held at the national museum.

Commissioner Kyateeka revealed that the ministry is working to revive the bonfire concept to create a platform for sharing cultural values and norms from the old to the new generation.

He expresses optimism that through this, the younger generation will be able to appreciate their various cultural values and heritage which will strengthen society. A total of 13 winners were recognized and awarded for excellent work.