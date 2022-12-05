The Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development has revealed plans to scale up its volunteers’ project.

This has been revealed as Uganda today joins the rest of the world to commemorate the International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development.

The day was set aside by the United Nations to give volunteers a chance to contribute to economic and social development at local, national, and international levels.

Frank Mugabe, the ministry spokesperson tells KFM that in Uganda, the program was rolled out in 2018 under the Uganda Graduate Volunteer Scheme, a project co-funded by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The day is being marked under the theme, “solidarity through volunteering,”