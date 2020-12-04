

BY EPHRAIM KASOZI

The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development is yet to respond to the directive of the Director of Public Prosecution regarding the interdiction of the chairperson of the Equal Opportunities Commission, Sylvia Muwebwa Ntambi pending determination of corruption charges against her.

On October 13, the DPP asked the permanent Secretary in the gender ministry to immediately interdict Ntambi to pave way for smooth investigations and uninterrupted prosecution of the case.

Deputy Public relations officer at the DPP, Irene Nakimbugwe says they await the ministry’s response on the implementation of the directive.

The head of the State House Anticorruption Unit, Lt Col Edith Nakalema who coordinated the investigations into the case against Ntambi has declined to comment on the matter, saying their role ends at investigations and the rest of the processes are handled by DPP who is mandated by law to prosecute matters.

Ntambi and 9 others face corruption related charges relating to alleged mismanagement of millions of taxpayers’ money.

On December 2, the Solicitor General wrote stating that Ntambi is not appointed by the Public Service Commission but by the president who also has the authority to revoke her appointment.

The Solicitor general’s letter was in response to the November 9 letter that had sought legal advice on whether or not to interdict Ntambi pending determination of criminal charges against her.

Permanent secretary, Aggrey David Kibenge had asked the government legal advisor to advise on how to proceed and interdict Ms Ntambi based on the advice offered by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The Solicitor general’s letter comes after Ms Ntambi was committed to High Court for trial after DPP said that investigations are complete.

She is facing corruption related charges in regard to mismanagement of millions of taxpayers’ money.

Ntambi is jointly accused with nine other former employees of the commission who were interdicted after they were charged last year and were released on bail pending trial.

The nine suspects include former senior personal secretary to the chairperson, Ms Agnes Enid Kamahoro, Moses Mugabe (senior monitoring evaluation officer), Harriet Byangire (senior accountant), Ronnie Kwesiga (Acting accounts assistant), Evans Jjemba (Principal Compliance officer), Manasseh Kwihangana (senior compliance officer), Sarah Nassanga (office attendant) and Sunday Nicholas Olwor.

It is alleged that between November 2018 and April 2019 at EOC offices in Kampala District, Mugabe, Mujuni, Jjemba and Ntambi being employed in the commission in their respective positions conspired to defraud the government of Shs35 million and more than Shs9.4 million between January and April 2019.

Prosecution alleges that between November 2018 and April 2019, Mugabe stole Shs29m and Shs14.5m which belonged to EOC.