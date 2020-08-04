The General Court Martial has set August 7th to hear an appeal filed by Boda -Boda 2010 patron Abdullah Kitatta.

In the appeal, Kitata and his bodyguard Detective Constable Sowali Ngobi are challenging their 8 year- jail term for being in illegal possession of ammunition.

The duo was convicted in May last year by the General Court Martial and each was sentenced to 8 years, and 8 months in prison.

However, they contend that the said sentence is harsh and excessive and that their conviction was unwarranted and based on what they term as trumped up charges.

The pair also faults the General Court Martial chairman Lt. Gen Andrew Gutti for relying on insufficient prosecution evidence that lacked testimonies from independent and expert witnesses.

Kitatta further wants the Appeal court to overturn the lower court’s guilty verdict for lack of scientific proof such as DNA which would erase any doubts on whether or not the golden pistol, SMG riffle and the military attire that detectives say were recovered in his office in Lubaga division indeed belonged to him.

Both Kitatta and Ngobi are expected to appear physically before Justice Elly Turyamubona on Friday as the court has already written to Luzira prison authorities notifying them about the lack of equipment to enable hearings via audio-visual links.