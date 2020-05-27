By Benjamin Jumbe

General merchandise shops are to be opened effective today.

The guidance has been given by president Museveni following Monday’s cabinet meeting.

Addressing the media earlier, Trade minister Amelia Kyambadde said all general merchandise shops including non-food items sold by wholesale and retail outside arcades and malls are free to operate from today.

These shops however should have occupancy that ensures social distancing of at least 4 meters, have hand washing facilities or sanitizers in place and customers should have face masks.

Cabinet maintained though, that to avoid congestion in markets, shops selling non-food items will remain closed.