

Benjamin Jumbe

General merchandise shops are to be opened effective tomorrow.

The guidance has been given by President Museveni following a cabinet meeting held yesterday.

Addressing the media today, the minister of trade Amelia Kyambadde has said all general merchandise shops including non food items sold by wholesale and retail outside arcades and malls are free to operate from tomorrow.

She adds that these shops should have occupancy that ensures social distancing of at least 4 meters , have hand washing facilities or sanitizers in place and customers should have masks.

However cabinet has maintained that to avoid congestion in markets, sellers of non food items will remain closed.