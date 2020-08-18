

By Derek Kisa

Njeru police in Buikwe district have arrested Gen. Henry Tumukunde, a presidential aspirant who had come in the the district for consultative meetings.

Gen. Henry Tumukunde was found at Royal Paradise in Naminya village in Njeru municipality where he was having his first meeting with his supporters.

According to Mr. Labson Kijjambu, the personal assistant to Gen. Tumukunde, he says that they had seven meetings in the district where they were cosulting and collecting signatures from their supporters.

“We had organised to have seven meetings in different parts of the district but we were cut short in our first meeting at Royal Paradise in Naminya where Gen. Tumukunde had just started addressing his supporters. Many people were injured and Gen. Tumukunde was put in a police pick up and taken to Njeru police.”Mr. Kijjambu said.

Mr Kihamba adds that Gen Henry Tumukunde decided not to record any statement before his lawyers turn up.

Ms. Hellen Butoto, the spokesperson for Ssezibwa region confirmed that Gen. Tumukunde was arrested and charged with doing an act most likely to cause infectious diseases.