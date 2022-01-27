By Juliet Nalwooga

The German-Uganda Development Cooperation (GIZ), under its natures program, has partnered with Youth Go Green Uganda to empower young people to manage and control waste as the economy fully re-opens.

Launching the 5-month pilot project in Kampala the Executive Director of National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), Dr Akankwasa Barirega challenged the youth to endeavor to dispose waste responsibly.

He says currently, Kampala city alone generates 1,500 tonnes of waste daily but only 40% is collected by the city authority.

Meanwhile, Edwin Muhumuza the Executive Director, Youth Go Green Uganda says the project will involve capacity building initiates focused on best practices for waste disposal.

This project dubbed, “Innovative youth engagement for effective waste management and controlling the spread of Covid-19 through public health promotion”, will run in the cities of Gulu and Kampala.