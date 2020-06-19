By Benjamin Jumbe

The Federal government of Germany has contributed €2.3 million (about Shs9.6 billion) to boost efforts of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in the fight against the desert locusts in Uganda.

The funding is part of the €20 million (about Shs83.6 billion), which FAO received from Germany to implement a regional project for emergency livelihoods assistance to vulnerable farmers, agro-pastoralists and pastoralists affected by desert locust in Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan and Uganda.

FAO Country Representative in Uganda Antonio Querido, says the donation will help families cope with the negative impact of the crisis and support them to re-engage in their livelihoods with priority given to women-headed households.

He adds that households will also receive unconditional cash transfers for six months, crop and vegetable seed, animal feed as well as farming tools to assist in sustaining agricultural livelihoods.

The Deputy Chief of Mission at the German Embassy, Hans von Schroeder says German remains committed to collaborating with Uganda to fight the unprecedented threat posed by desert locusts.

The contribution is to support about 4000 households and communities affected by the Desert Locusts, particularly in the most affected regions of Karamoja and Teso.