By Ritah Kemigisa

The parliament of Ghana has commiserated with Uganda following the death of speaker Jacob Oulanyah in Seattle, USA on Sunday.

In a statement, the Ghanaian speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford has sent a condolence message to President Museveni, the family of the late speaker and Ugandans.

Sumana has also asked Ugandans at large to stay strong during these difficult times.

He has meanwhile assured the Ugandan parliament of his and the Ghanaian parliament continued support and collaboration during the mourning period and after.

Yesterday the minister for presidency Milly Babalanda who is also the chairperson of the National Organising committee said Oulanyah will be buried after the election of his successor.

The election for the new speaker is to be held on Friday during a special sitting that shall be held at the Kololo ceremonial grounds.

So far 12 NRM party members have expressed interest in the speakership position and their names are due for vetting for the party’s Central Executive committee that is meeting today.

The opposition caucus is due to meet tomorrow to decide on who to front for the speakership race.

Article 82 (4) provides that subject to clause (4) of article 81 of the constitution, no business shall be transacted in parliament other than an election of the speaker at any time that office is vacant.