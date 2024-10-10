By Priscilla Maloba

The government has identified a Ghanaian investor to address the Kiteezi landfill crisis. The investor, Dr Joseph Sian Agyepong, was officially handed control of the 36-hectare landfill on October 8.

This decision follows the tragic August 10 incident in Wakiso District, where a massive garbage collapse at the landfill killed 35 people, left at least 28 missing, and displaced 293 residents, who are now housed at Kiteezi Church of Uganda Primary School playground.

The disaster also prompted President Museveni to dismiss Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) executive director Dorothy Kisaka, her deputy David Luyimbazi, and the director of Public Health, Dr Daniel Okello.