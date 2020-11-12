Ghana’s former President Jerry John Rawlings has died at the age of 73.

He led two coups, first in 1979, before twice being elected president in multi-party polls. He will be remembered for putting the needs of the poor first.

However, he has also been criticized for human rights abuse.

According to BBC, executed several former heads of state and army generals for corruption, but expressed some regret about the killings.

He greatly believed in taking away the wealth of the corrupt officials instead of killing them.

“I am still aware that we in Ghana do not like bloodshed,” he said at the time.