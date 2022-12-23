The Police Crime Intelligence Unit working with ghetto youth leaders has recovered a total of 1,865 military and police uniforms that were illegally held by members of the public.

On December 1, this year, a campaign was launched to have people hand over all military and police wear camouflage at a compensation fee of Shs10,000.

Addressing the press on Friday at police headquarters in Naguru, police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said items voluntarily handed over to the force include 120 UPDF uniforms, 77 police uniforms and 1,668 military camouflage wear among others.

He says they are set to launch an operation against traders who deal in police and military camouflage wear which is a reserve of the security forces according to the law.