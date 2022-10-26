Ugandan traders have renewed their demands to Parliament seeking just and fair compensation from the government for losses they incurred during the armed insurgency in neighboring South Sudan.

These led by their vice chairperson of the Ugandan Traders of South Sudan (UTSS), Gibo Salim have informed the parliamentary committee on trade chaired by Mwine Mpaka that much as some traders have been compensated, the true affected traders have not received their share.

They accuse minister for industries, David Bahati of initiating and incorporating ghost traders on the compensation list of affected traders.

They also narrated the story they went through while in South Sudan. The horrifying story highlights alleged gang rape where some got infected with HIV/AIDs, the killing of their colleagues, among other atrocities.

Mpaka has pledged to summon David Bahati, Attorney General, Minister of East Africa and other stakeholders before a conclusive decision and a report to parliament is made.