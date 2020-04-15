Police in Mpigi is investigating the circumstances under which a 16 year old girl identified as Doreen Kansiime was allegedly beaten to death for slaughtering a hen.

The deceased, who is also a former senior 2 student at Joseph high school in Nakirebe, reportedly met her death when she slaughtered a hen belonging to her 72 year old mother, Pastanzia Nakaweesi.

According to the Katonga region police spokesperson, Lydia Tumushabe, Nakaweesi reportedly ordered her son, a one Julius Kyomuhendo to beat the deceased which unfortunately led to her death.

The deceased is alleged to have complained of a severe headache and passed on at Mulago hospital where she was rushed.

Her body is now at the Mulgao city mortuary while Kyomuhendo has been arrested to help in the investigation process.