By David Awori | Monitor

A nine-year-old girl has suffocated after smoke from a burning charcoal stove engulfed their home in Sofia ‘B’ Village, Busia Municipality, Busia District, on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Patra Alinda, a Primary Three pupil of Greens Primary School, and daughter to Ms Josephine Muzaaki and George Mukhwana, both residents of the same Village.

Mr Frank Ojambo, the Sofia Village Vice Chairman, said: “The children had been preparing rice in their room; unfortunately, they locked the door and slept off and that was the cause of the suffocation.” Read more