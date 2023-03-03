Female candidates have beat their male counterparts in the 2020 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE), a trend that has been observed for the last four consecutive years.

According to the Executive director of the Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB), Daniel Odongo, out of the 96,557 candidates who sat for the examinations, 40,219 were females and 56,023 were males.

Odongo says female candidates proportionally performed better than their male counterparts despite their candidature being fewer than that of their male counterparts.

He says the passes at the upper level of 3 and 2 principal passes are higher, while the percentage of passes at the lower level and failure rate among girls is lower than boys’.

Unlike at UCE and PLE where boys beat girls, the trend has been consistent at A-Level where girls have beat their male counterparts at A Level for the last four consecutive years