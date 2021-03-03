By Monitor Reporters

Thousands of school girls across the country will not return to school after getting pregnant or married during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Candidate classes are already at school while semi-candidate classes reported back yesterday. The other classes will report in a staggered manner in subsequent months

But how many will return to school? Findings from selected districts across the country are disturbing.

Data from Kitgum Diocese indicates that 3,430 teenage girls between 14 and 16 years got pregnant between March and October 2020. Of these, 780 are from Kitgum District, 1,000 from Lamwo District, 730 from Agago and 920 from Pader.

