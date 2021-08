By Damali Mukhaye

Females candidates have outshined their male counterparts in the 2020 UACE examinations.

Boys outshined girls in the previous two sets of examinations, Primary leaving examinations and Uganda Certificate of Education.

Releasing the 2020 UACE results at state house Nakasero, Uneb Executive Director Daniel Odongo says that female candidates though fewer , performed better than their male counterparts.

According to Odongo, the percentage passes at upper levels of 3 and 2 principle passes are higher.

Meanwhile, the board did not register any candidates at Luzira prison.