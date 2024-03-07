The 2023 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) exam results have been released at an event held at State House Nakasero.

The exercise was presided over by the Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni.

Speaking earlier the UNEB chairman Celestine Obua said the body has seen a reduction in absentee cases of candidates and improvement in performance.

He however noted that a good number of girls are shying away from science subjects.

A total of 108,492 students out of the 109,488 who turned up for the 2023 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Examinations (DACE) passed with a higher percentage qualifying to join university and other tertiary institutions, according to Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb).

Of these, 52,452 students passed with 3 Principal passes, 28,191 with 2-Principal passes, and 18,624 had one principal pass. At least 9,225 students passed with one subsidiary while 996 students failed the exams for which 110,553 learners registered.