

By Shamim Nateebwa

The global fund has approved USD 2.9m (about Shs 10.8b) for procurement of personal protective equipment for field teams carrying out the mass mosquito net distribution campaign.

According to the ministry of health permanent Secretary Dr Diana Atwine as of yesterday, the National medical stores had completely delivered treated mosquito nets in 134 sub counties out of the 398, in the first 25 districts.

The government through the ministry of health at the beginning of this week launched the mass mosquito net distribution campaign dubbed under the net, where a total of 26.5 million nets are to be distributed countrywide.

Doctor Atwine notes that the campaign is COVID-19 smart where all activities are fully digital with no mass gathering, and paper less among other measures.