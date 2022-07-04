BY DAMALI MUKHAYE

President Museveni has advised Arts teachers to return to class and teach as the government is committed to handling their grievances.

While meeting the leadership of teachers from across the country, Museveni says that whereas Arts teachers insisted that government should use the available resources to improve their salaries across the board, it is not possible as it does not solve the salary issue.

Museveni says that they provided a position as government and pledged to competitively remunerate workers guided by a science-led strategy, something he says does not mean they have forgotten others.

He says that they are choosing to prioritize the few and others can come later as one of the ways to finish one problem at a time.

It is against this that he asked teachers to go back to class as the government has a strategy and no one should disrupt them.

“We have a strategy and no one should disrupt us. We are aware of the issues and we are committed to handling them. Therefore, my advice to the teachers is that they should go back and teach,” he said.

Teachers have convened a small meeting to forge a way forward.