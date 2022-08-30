At around 9:30 am, a green Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) ambulance yesterday pulled up at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, which the army had ringed off at intersections of abutting roads.

Curious mourners under marquees craned their necks to catch a glimpse. Nothing was visible until the ambulance stopped near the helipad, and the backdoors were flanked ajar.

The body of Gen Elly Tumwine, who died in Kenya last Thursday aged 68, had arrived.

In past days of celebrations, and as chair of the National Awards Committee, his high-pitched voice echoed names of national heroes and heroines presented for medal awards. Yesterday was a national function, but for mourning him, drawing a tamed contrast. The mood at the official funeral service led by Bishop Emeritus Edward Muhima of North Kigezi Diocese, was sombre.

