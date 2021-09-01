By Elizabeth Kamurungi The Minister of Education and Sports, Ms Janet Museveni, said God is using her to transform the education sector and reiterated that “the quality of education is and will continue to change for the better.”

In an August 30 statement carried by government newspaper, the New Vision, Ms Museveni, who is also the First Lady, laid down her academic qualifications as well as spiritual convictions saying she is the right person to better the education system.

“I am confident that I am exactly where God wants me to be, at the Ministry of Education and Sports. I also know with no doubt in my mind that God put me at the Ministry of Education and Sports and He is using me to rebuild the education of this country, Covid notwithstanding,” Ms Museveni said.

Ms Museveni also talked of a thriving sector under her stewardship, despite the impact of the pandemic that has seen learning institutions and calendar interrupted for two years.

Ms Museveni, in her statement, revealed that she has been abused with “ugly” and “filthy” words but chose not to respond due to her inspiration from Jesus Christ.

“What comforts me always is to remember that Jesus Christ, the son of God, was spat at, so, who am I to care about other people’s opinions of me,” she said.

