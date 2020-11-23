The Archbishop of Kampala, Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga has rallied Ugandans to be merchants of peace, going on to denounce the violent scenes that the country witnessed on November 18, 2020.

“Let us always remember that God wants nothing from us but peace and all of us should strive to have that peace but not violence. Peace should be right from within our hearts,” Dr Lwanga said.

The cleric was on Monday afternoon addressing mourners during a requiem mass from within the cross-shaped Lubaga Cathedral where lay, in a brown dome top-shaped casket, deceased catholic priest- Rev Fr Joseph Lumanyika Nsubuga’s motionless remains.

Dr Lwanga also used the ceremony to take a swipe at security operatives in the wake of deadly scenes that took centre stage in several parts of the country, following the arrest of National Unity Platform [NUP] presidential candidate Mr Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine last week.

“Wherever you intend to fire bullets or hurl teargas canisters, ask yourself if it suits the motto, ‘For God and My Country.”

“It is very sad that peace has somehow diminished in Uganda because of the political unrest that has taken shape of late. We should aim at having a peaceful relationship with God our creator,” the Archbishop told a congregation of mourners, including over 150 clerics from different religious divides.

“Media reports indicate that domestic violence has surged during these days of the Covid-19 pandemic. What God requests of us is preserving and maintaining peace, even within our families,” he emphasized.

The archbishop informed the gathering that postmortem results released November 23, 2020 indicated that Fr Lumanyika succumbed to a ‘heart attack.’

According to the headteacher St Augustine’s college- Wakiso where the deceased has been chaplain since 2010, “Fr Lumanyika died lying peacefully on his bed, Friday November 20, 2020, at around 7am in his bedroom. I got to know after entering his bedroom at around 8am; He had left his door unlocked overnight-Thursday,” said Rev Fr Benedict Kaweesa Munene.

Fr Kaweesa also added that Fr Lumanyika who has been in priestly ministry for 27 years presented signs of being fine days before his demise.

“He had not been sick. On Sunday November 15, he attended to his liturgical obligations and together we happily attended a friend’s surprise birthday,” reminisced Fr Kaweesa.

‘Good-loving Godly man gone’

“Fr Lumanyika always encouraged me to stay in school while at St. Augustine. When I accomplished my bachelor’s degree, he bought me a graduation gown,” reads a Facebook post from Ms Bridget Wagaba.

“Fr Lumanyika has not only dedicated himself to chaplaincy and priestly work but he has also devotedly and zealously loved,” Wakiso parish priest Fr Ronnie Mubiru eulogized.

Meanwhile, Fr Kaweesa recounts days when the fallen priest would turn his car into an ambulance.

“He would usually respond to health needs rushing causalities to nearby health facilities as the condition would demand,” he noted.

Archbishop Lwanga concluded his Monday summon highlighting that the deceased will be remembered as a loving priest committed and dedicated to his work and executing responsibilities without protest.

Who was Rev Fr Joseph Lumanyika Nsubuga?

Rev Fr Joseph Lumanyika Nsubuga was born in Kisubi on February 14, 1965 to the late Mr Emmanuel Ggombe and Mrs Dimintria Nakakande.

He went through Kisubi boys primary school, St Savio primary school, Nswanjere Junior seminary, Kisubi seminary, Katigondo National seminary and St Mary’s seminary Ggaba.

He was ordained both as a deacon and priest in 1992 and 1993 at Lubaga cathedral, a church that would later provide venue for his eternal resting place.

He among other things worked as a diocesan Youth chaplain, head of department for the youth in church, curate at Kitakyusa and Nsambya parish.

He was in the evening of Monday November 23, 2020 laid to rest in the Lubaga cathedral church cemetery.

