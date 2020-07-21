The Democratic Party has faulted members of the ruling NRM party for holding political assemblies in churches yet they were closed as a measure to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

This is after the minister for justice and constitutional affairs, Ephraim Kamuntu and the party’s vice chairman for eastern region, Capt. Mike Mukula organized political meetings in churches.

Addressing the media at the party’s headquarters in Kampala, DP president, Norbert Mao, said this was a sign of mockery to God whose places of worship have been closed for close to 4 months yet government officials are using them to fulfill their political interests.

He has prophesied that within ten days the creator will punish the NRM regime unless the president in his address tonight reopens places.