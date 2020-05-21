Government has been asked to scale-up the use of Genexpert machines across various border points to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The managing director Micro-Haem-Scientifics and Medical suppliers Cedric Akwesigye says although it is expensive, it is an effective way of controlling the spread of diseases.

The company which is also supplying Genexpert machines to the government has handed over an assortment of medical supplies worth Shs145 million to health minister Dr Ruth Aceng to help in controlling further spread of the deadly coronavirus.

He also advises the government to install a Genexpert machine at the Entebbe international airport which will be used to test people before they fly out or enter the country.

Recently, Uganda adopted the use of GeneXpert machine for COVID-19 diagnosis among truck drivers entering Uganda at various border points.

The country has 200 GeneXpert machines in hospitals but they need cartridges for coronavirus testing.

GeneXpert cartridge is where the sample to be tested for coronavirus is placed before the test is run.