By Moses Ndhaye

The government has been asked to put in place facilities across government referral hospitals which will help to promote telemedicine in the country.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), telehealth is the use of ICT for the exchange of information for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and injuries, research and evaluation, and for the continuing education of health professionals.

The director of Public health at the Kampala capital city Authority Daniel Okello described telemedicine as a crucial intervention that will help to increase access to universal health coverage in the country especially at this time when the country is grappling with the effects of COVID-19.

He made the remarks while officiating at the launch of a health care telemedicine technology at the international medical centre –Uganda.

The need for investing in digital health was emphasized by Covid-19 induced lockdown in different countries, which limited face-to-face interaction between people amid a pandemic co-existing with other health needs.