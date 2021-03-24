By Moses Ndhaye

The government has asked the civil servants to emulate the private sector in running their respective institutions with focus on the needs of the youth.

The Minister for Finance Matia Kasaijja says civil servants fail to properly implement government projects because they are lazy, thus affecting their implementation.

The Minister made the remarks while officiating at the first private sector development and development plan implementation review.

He says, the program will focus on creating jobs for the youth as a key strategy for the country’s economic recovery plan.

Kasaija says government will not tolerate public officials who do not perform their respective duties and those who fail will be punished.

The newly launched program is running under the theme; ‘positioning the NDP-3 programs for effective and efficient delivery of the NDP results”.