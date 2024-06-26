Activists have asked government to open up spaces that allow people to express themselves in a way the constitution permits.

The call comes after violent demonstrators yesterday rocked 35 of Kenya’s 47 counties as protesters breached and ransacked the parliament building in the capital Nairobi over the passing of the Finance Bill, 2024.

Police fired live rounds at protesters yesterday, leading to the deaths of atleast 10 people and hundreds of injuries.

The protesters say the bill imposes unaffordable tax rises on ordinary citizens and businesses already grappling with the high cost of living.

Speaking to KFM, the Executive Director for Earth and Rights Initiative, Hussein Kato Muyinda says it is a constitutional right of the citizens to demand accountability from leaders, express themselves, associate, and assemble freely on matters of national interest.

“Interms of awareness and public perspectives I believe that Kenyan youths are more aware than we really are here in Uganda that shows that we really have a lot of work to do, first of all to show that you can actually allow people to express themselves,” Mr. Muyinda said.