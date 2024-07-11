Members of the civil society have asked the government to hold commemorations of international children’s related events in rural areas to give hope and empower young people in such communities.

The call is made by Michael Mwase, the Director of Rainbow House of Hope Uganda ahead of the Day of the African Child commemorated every June 16th.

The day is meant to remember the SOWETO children’s uprising of 1976, during which thousands of South African students protested the apartheid government’s use of Afrikaans as their language of instruction in Bantu schools.

While interacting with the local community in Maya, Mpigi District yesterday during an early commemorative event, Mwase said that will help raise awareness about child rights protection and ensure or a better future children by eliminating persistent vices such as early marriage, sexual and gender-based violence, and child labour.

“This will help to promote love especially when children share, they learn different things and get exposed to the good things they did not know before,” Mr. Mwase said.

He added that they were thrilled to celebrate this special day with the Maya community. “Our goal is to provide a platform for children to showcase their talents and promote their social-economic welfare,” he said.

Rainbow House of Hope Uganda, is a non-governmental organization focused on empowering vulnerable children and the youth.

The event was aimed at raising awareness about the importance of the Day of the African Child and promoting the welfare of children in Maya. The day also raises awareness of the ongoing need to improve education for children in Africa.