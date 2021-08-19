By Benjamin Jumbe

The government has been challenged to do more to support the development of talent in sports rather than celebrating victories.

This has come from the opposition chief whip in Parliament, John Baptist Nabeshe a day after parliament paid tribute to team Uganda for its performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo Japan.

Nambeshe says instead of only celebrating when medals are won, the government should invest more in this sector for better results in future.

Meanwhile, shadow minister for sports Geoffrey Kayemba called for an investigation into why weight lifter Julius Ssekitoleko was taken to Japan by officials well knowing he hadn’t qualified.