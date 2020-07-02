

By Shamim Nateebwa

Government has been asked to prioritize funding for the 7 newly operationalized cities.

Local government minister Rafael Magyezi said earlier this week that the cities are expected to be self-sustaining entities that do not rely on government funding.

However, according to his predecessor Perez Ahabwe, initial funding must come from the central government for development of social amenities for the extended territorial boundaries of the new cities.

Ahabwe says the new cities cannot be expected to immediately become self-sustaining.

The 7 new cities operationalized yesterday are Jinja, Arua, Mbarara, Fortportal, Gulu, Mbale and Masaka.