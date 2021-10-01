By Ritah Kemigisa

Government has been tasked to provide a status report on the construction of the Lubowa Specialized Hospital as well as the eligibility of Power China International Group to undertake the project.

The directive was made by the Deputy Speaker Anita Among during Thursday’s plenary following concerns raised by Bukooli Central MP, Solomon Silwany who said the works had delayed.

According to Silwany, the contracted company which has been asked to construct six roads deals in furniture and toilet equipment and has not undertaken a road construction project before.

However the State Minister for Industry David Bahati pledged to notify the Minister for Works and Transport about the concerns raised.

The Minister of State for Planning, Amos Lugoloobi revealed that there would be close to zero risk of financial loss to Government in the contract, given that project pre-financing charges the company to commit its resources for two to three years after award of the contract.