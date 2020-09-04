By Damali Mukhaye

The government has been asked to reduce the cost of data for university students to enable them access e-learning without any hindrance.

This comes after the government gave universities a green light to start teaching students online to ensure continuity during the Covid-19 lockdown that led to closure of schools and higher institutions of learning, to date.

The Victoria university secretary, Edwin Mark Bamulangaki, says while the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) has cleared the university to conduct e-learning, the high cost of internet remains a challenge to students with many unable to afford it on a daily basis.