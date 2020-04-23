By Benjamin Jumbe

Government has been asked to institute another taskforce to support communities most- affected by the COVID-19 lockdown.

The appeal has been made by the Uganda Youth Development Link (UYDEL) after noting an increase in alcohol consumption by members of the general public trying to deal with unemployment stress and loneliness during the lockdown.

The organisation’s executive Director Rogers Kasirye says the new task force would help provide psychosocial support and counselling services to people enable them to cope, adjust and adapt to the current situation.

He says lack of such services has led to the increased domestic violence reported during the lockdown.

Kasirye also asks the media to focus their programming and publications on communicating hope, adaptation to the current situation, and recovery in post-COVID 19 lockdown period.